Government Likely To Table Three Bills For One Nation, One Elections

The government is likely to bring three bills, including two to amend the Constitution, to put in place its plan to hold simultaneous elections.

One of the proposed Constitution amendment bills, that deals with aligning the local bodies elections to that of the Lok Sabha and the Assemblies, will require an endorsement from at least 50% of the states.

Moving ahead with its 'one nation, one election' plan, the government earlier this month accepted the recommendations of the high-level committee for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise.