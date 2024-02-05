Government Has Collected Rs 600 Crore Penalty For Delay In PAN-Aadhaar Linking

To a question regarding the details of government earning through late penalty of Rs 1,000 from the persons who have not linked their PAN and Aadhaar after the last date of June 30, 2023, Chaudhary said 'the total collection of fee from persons who have not linked their PAN with Aadhaar is Rs 601.97 crore from July 1, 2023 to Jan. 31,2024."