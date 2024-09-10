NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyGovernment Appoints Six Additional Solicitor Generals To Increase Strength To 11
Government Appoints Six Additional Solicitor Generals To Increase Strength To 11

ASGs represent the government in the Supreme Court and the various high courts.

10 Sep 2024, 02:30 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Supreme Court (Source: PTI/&nbsp;Ravi Choudhary)</p></div>
Supreme Court (Source: PTI/ Ravi Choudhary)

The central government appointed six senior advocates as additional solicitors general to represent it in the Supreme Court. These additional solicitors general will serve for a term of three years, according to an order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet issued on Monday.

Those appointed are S Dwarakanath, Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P Shankar and Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare), the order said.

ASGs represent the government in the Supreme Court and the various high courts and assist the Attorney General and the Solicitor General in defending the government.

Before the fresh appointments, there were five ASGs in the top court with six vacancies.

(With PTI inputs)

