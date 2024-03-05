Government AI Move: All You Need to Know

Any form of pre-approval would be the death knell of AI in our country, according to Rahul Matthan, partner at Trilegal.

If the advisory is targeted towards the bigger platforms, more clarifications would be required as they drive a lot of innovation and have the financial capacity to invest in substantial AI models, Matthan said.

The recent clarification excluding start-ups from the advisory offers relief, but for various other platforms, especially concerning government permission, it may pose excessive burdens and lack clarity on the practical aspects of obtaining approval, said Avisha Gupta, partner at Luthra and Luthra.

Additionally, even though, as per Chandrasekhar's post on his X account, the advisory is for startups, a lot of these ventures depend on bigger platforms for various applications.

Based on this, Matthan predicts the following for the affected models:

This could lead cautious social media intermediaries to withdraw their models from India to avoid the potential risks associated with operating without explicit permission.

If major platforms decide to limit inputting data and make it available to the Indian consumer, it presents challenges in terms of inclusivity and the development of AI models.

Further, the advisory has asked the AI technologies to take action against data that could potentially be used to spread misinformation or deepfake content and mark their output with a unique label to identify the user of the software or computer resource, the intermediary itself, and the person who originally created or modified such content.

When you introduce such conditions that involve excessive monitoring or intervention by intermediaries, we are moving away from the intended purpose of safe harbour protection, Ranjana Adhikari, partner at Induslaw, told NDTV Profit.

Safe harbour provisions are like legal protections given to online middlemen, such as internet service providers, social media platforms, and e-commerce websites. The main law governing this aspect is the IT Act.

These rules keep them safe from being held responsible for content created by users on their platforms. In other words, if users post something problematic, the platform itself is not automatically held legally responsible.

Since the parent act has provided these safe harbour protections, they cannot be overridden by the advisory, as per Adhikari.