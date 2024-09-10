Google Loses EU Court Fight Over €2.4 Billion Antitrust Fine

The focus on Google from the EU’s antitrust enforcers hasn’t merely targeted the firm’s search dominance. The shopping case was the first round in a trio of fines that led to penalties totaling more than €8 billion.

A Google spokesperson said that the company is “disappointed” with the court judgment and that a 2017 offer to remedy the EU’s concerns helped to generate more clicks for other shopping services.

After the shopping case, the firm was hit in 2018 with a new record €4.3 billion fine for allegedly restrictive contract terms that prevented makers of tablets and phones from adding competing apps and web browsers, on Android-run devices.

Less than a year later, the company came in for a €1.49 billion fine for thwarting advertising rivals through exclusivity agreements for online ads with its AdSense for Search product.