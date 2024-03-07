Go First Resolution Professional Gets Contempt Notice From Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court issued a contempt notice on Thursday to Shailendra Ajmera, the resolution professional overseeing insolvency proceedings at Go First.

This legal action was prompted by the RP's alleged failure to comply with the court's orders regarding maintenance of leased aircraft.

This direction arose within the context of a contempt petition filed against the grounded airline by DAE (SY22), 13 Ireland Designated Activity Co. The court has set a hearing for March 15 to address the matter.

During the last hearing, the court told Ajmera to come back with clear instructions. The court asked the RP to check if it's possible to make an agreement that would give the duty of taking care of the aircraft back to the owners and lessors.

The single-judge bench of Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju had expressed concerns about the RP's inability to fulfil the maintenance obligations for the lessor's aircraft, as outlined in previous court orders.

As a response to these concerns, the court gave a further date to delve deeper into the issues raised by the contempt petition and the RP's handling of the maintenance responsibilities of Go First's grounded aircraft.