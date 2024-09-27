GMR Airports Gets Green Light To Upgrade And Operate Nagpur's International Airport

The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a curative plea filed against a 2022 verdict that paved the way for GMR Airports Ltd. to upgrade and operate Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

The plea was filed by the centre along with the Airports Authority of India.

As a result of the top court's order, GMR Airports will be able to exercise its rights over the international airport.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that a threshold for pressing this curative has not been met; in as much as there was no bias in the top court's verdict, parties were granted an adequate hearing, and no other analogous grounds arose.

In light of Mehta's submission, the court has closed the curative plea.