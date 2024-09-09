Gaza War: Supreme Court Junks PIL Seeking Halt Of Arms Supply To Israel

The Supreme Court junked on Monday a public interest litigation that sought the top court's intervention in stopping the Indian government from supplying arms to Israel amid the war in Gaza.

The plea sought the top court's direction to the Union government regarding cancellation of existing licenses/permissions and future licenses to supply arms to Israel.

Appearing for various scholars, former bureaucrats, and activists, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan tried to persuade the court by citing India's international obligations.

Bhushan pointed out that India is a signatory to the Genocide Convention and, therefore, its municipal law must respect its international commitments. It was contended that continuation of export licenses will perpetuate the "genocidal actions" taking place in Gaza.