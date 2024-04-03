NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyFSSAI Directs Exclusion Of Select Drinks From Health, Energy Drink Category
FSSAI Directs Exclusion Of Select Drinks From Health, Energy Drink Category

The move aims to enhance clarity and transparency consumers can make well-informed choices without encountering misleading information.

03 Apr 2024, 10:09 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cans of Monster energy drink (Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@christianw?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Christian Wiediger</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/five-monster-energy-cans-Wh41wPvHnw8?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Cans of Monster energy drink (Source: Christian Wiediger on Unsplash)

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has asked all e-commerce food business operators, or FBOs, to ensure that certain categories of pre-mixes are not sold as health drinks or energy drinks.

Dairy-based beverage mixes, cereal-based beverage mixes, and malt-based beverages should not be classified as health drinks, the regulator said in a press release.

FSSAI has clarified that the term ‘health drink’ is not defined or standardised anywhere under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, or regulations made thereunder.

Consequently, e-commerce operators have been asked to rectify this misclassification by removing such drinks or beverages from the category of ‘health drinks/energy drinks’.

This corrective action aims to enhance clarity and transparency regarding the nature and functional properties of the products, ensuring that consumers can make well-informed choices without encountering misleading information.

