Former JSA's National Corporate Lead Iqbal Khan Joins Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has announced the appointment of former JSA's National Corporate Lead Iqbal Khan as a partner in its Corporate Practice. Khan, along with his team, will be based in the firm's Mumbai office.

Iqbal Khan is known for his expertise in private equity investments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and foreign investment laws. He has advised on multibillion-dollar transactions across various industries, including life sciences, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, media and entertainment, technology, financial services, consumer products, data center services, manufacturing, and green investments. His work has earned him recognition as one of India's leading M&A and private equity lawyers, a press release by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said.

Khan holds a JD from Columbia Law School and an LLB from The London School of Economics and Political Science. He has previously worked with US law firms Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. He is dual qualified in India and admitted to the New York Bar.

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, expressed his enthusiasm for Khan's arrival, highlighting the value his experience and expertise will bring to the firm's clients. Khan also shared his excitement about joining the firm, citing a shared commitment to excellence and integrity, the press release said.

"My decision to join CAM was a natural one, driven by a shared commitment to excellence, integrity, and delivering commercially sound legal advice to a diverse and global client base. Over the years, our clients — many of whom are global leaders in their sectors — have consistently expressed deep admiration for the CAM brand, particularly for its visionary leadership under Cyril," Iqbal said as per the release.