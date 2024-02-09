Foreign Law Firms In India: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Bar Council Of India

The Delhi High Court questioned BCI on how it could proceed with such a notification, despite the AK Balaji ruling of the apex court.

In 2018, a writ petition was filed by Balaji, an advocate enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu, challenging the Bar Council of India's decision to allow foreign law firms in India.

The Supreme Court agreed with the Madras High Court that foreign law firms or lawyers cannot practice law in India, either in litigation or non-litigation.

However, it modified the Madras High Court's direction, allowing foreign lawyers to visit India temporarily for "fly in and fly out", to provide legal advice on foreign law or international issues.

The term "fly in and fly out" covers casual visits and not practice. The court stated that disputes on this matter can be determined by the Bar Council of India.

The court also allowed foreign lawyers to conduct arbitration proceedings in India for international commercial disputes, modifying the previous direction.