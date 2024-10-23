FoodPharmer Vs Bournvita: Disparagement Not Allowed But No Embargo On Stating Facts, Says Delhi HC

Multinational giant Mondelez International initiated the case against FoodPharmer after his viral videos where he attempts to decode the real nutritional facts behind the so-called "health drinks".

On Oct. 15, the high court passed an interim order, directing FoodPharmer to stop posting disparaging posts or videos pertaining to Tang or Bournvita. Mondelez is the parent company of household products such as Bournvita, Tang, Cadbury Oreo, and the like.

Last year, FoodPharmer made a video calling out Bournvita regarding its deceptive marketing tactics, whereby the brand promises to make its consumers taller, sharper, and stronger. However, FoodPharmer showed the entire nation that the beverage mix is essentially 50% sugar.

For this, he simply referred to the nutritional information provided on the backside of the packaging. This video received overwhelming support from all sections of society, including the government, which forced Mondelez to slash Bournvita's sugar content by 15%.

In its aftermath, FoodPharmer became India's poster boy for inculcating healthy habits in its everyday life and has spearheaded the revolution of looking at the nutritional information before buying any packaged product from the market.