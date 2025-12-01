FM Sitharaman Tables New Bill To Replace GST Compensation Cess As Winter Session Kicks Off

The government introduced two significant legislations in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at updating the decades-old excise framework, and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, which proposes a cess on specified manufacturing processes to raise funds for public health and national security.

Both the bills were introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on on first day of Parliament's winter session. The Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025 seeks to levy a Cess on the production of specified goods, such as pan masala.

Meanwhile, the Central Excise Bill will replace the GST Compensation Cess currently levied on all tobacco products, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, hookahs, zarda, and scented tobacco. This comes after the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed hope that the Winter Session would be “productive and meaningful.”