First Indian Deported To France Under New UK Illegal Immigration Scheme

The unnamed man who is said to have arrived in early August has been flown out to Paris on a commercial flight from Heathrow Airport under the so-called “one-in, one-out” deal struck recently as part of a UK-France returns treaty.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood called it an "important first step" in the government’s attempt to clamp down on soaring illegal migration perpetuated by people smugglers across the Channel.

“This is an important first step to securing our borders. It sends a message to people crossing in small boats: if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you,” said Mahmood.

“I will continue to challenge any last-minute, vexatious attempts to frustrate a removal in the courts. The UK will always play its part in helping those genuinely fleeing persecution, but this must be done through safe, legal, and managed routes – not dangerous crossings,” she said in a press release by UK Home Office.

The deported Indian national is expected to be offered a paid-for-voluntary return to his home country once back in France. He would not be able to apply for asylum and could go on to face enforced deportation if he did not take up the voluntary scheme.