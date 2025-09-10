Fight Is Between Karisma Kapoor, Priya Kapur: Rani Kapur's Lawyer On Forged-Will Case

Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing Rani Kapur, told ANI, "She has been made defendant number 3 in her capacity as a class 1 heir of Sanjay Kapur. She has been quite unequivocal in what her stand has been. It remains the same."

He further noted that, as the matters are coming to court, it would not be appropriate for him to give any further comments. "This fight is really more between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdeva - whether there is a will or there is no will etc. Rani Kapur does get impacted by it, but she will file a response and you will know her stand," Gaggar added.

Sunjay Kapur's third wife, Priya Kapur, in an official statement, has said that Sunjay-Karisma's children have already received a beneficial interest in assets valued at over Rs 1,900 crore through the trust.

"Priya Kapur has been cooperating with plaintiffs in facilitating and securing their beneficial interest. There is unimpeachable electronic evidence alongside the execution to the will," he statement further added.

Sunjay Kapur, the former chairperson of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., died in London on June 12, with the cause of death reported as heart attack.

The court posted the matter on Oct. 9, when it will consider passing an injunction order for status quo on assets till the suit is decided finally.