Fali Nariman: Pursuit Of Proof Over Truth Ails India's Criminal Courts — From The Archive

Of this extremely well researched book…How do I know? Well, it was given to me yesterday. The Indian Legal Profession in the Age of Globalization, edited by two very good friends, Professor David Wilkins and Professor Vikramaditya Khanna. Without the grounding of a good legal education, there is not much a practising lawyer can contribute. Earlier, this year, the Harvard Law Review celebrated its by centennial with a special issue where the law school’s dean wrote, “Some call this a time of crisis in legal education, others emphasise a time of innovation and renewal. Most law schools straddle theory and practice. They also straddle service to the haves who pay lawyers’ bills, and have nots who bear the weight of laws without influence to change them.” She might as well be speaking of the Indian legal system. In this age of globalisation, the fastest of all ages over the centuries, we are all obsessed with time. We don’t have time for this or time for that. But as our national poet Rabindranath Tagore said in one of the verses in his great poem Gitanjali, ‘Even the butterfly has not months, but moments to live, and yet it has time enough.’ So if you permit me, I will adopt the butterfly approach in my brief welcome, flitting from point to point.