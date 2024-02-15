Explained: Electoral Bonds And Why Supreme Court Struck Down Electoral Bonds Scheme

The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously struck down the electoral bonds scheme, which had been introduced in 2018 as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties to bring transparency in political funding, calling it "unconstitutional".

The apex court asserted that the scheme violates the Right to Information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud also quashed the amendments made to the Income Tax Act and the Representation of People Act which made the donations anonymous.

Reading the judgement, Justice Chandrachud said, "Information about political inclination of voters can be used to influence the voters and financial support to political parties can lead to quid pro quo arrangement."

The court also stated that the State Bank of India should stop issuing electoral bonds and prepare up-to-date data and details of political parties that have received these bonds.

The Election Commission of India should publish the information shared by SBI on its website by March 2024. Electoral Bonds that have not been encashed by political parties shall be returned to the purchasers, the court ruled.

The Supreme Court verdict came on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme.

So what exactly are electoral bonds? Let's find out.