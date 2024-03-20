Exempted Combination Rules: Are We Losing Sight Of The Bigger Picture?

According to the draft rules, shares acquired in the ordinary course of business or solely for investment purposes will be exempt.

For an acquisition to take place in the ordinary course of business, it shouldn't entitle an investor or a stockbroker to hold 25% or more of the total shares of the company and for a registered mutual fund, this threshold is 10%.

In addition, an acquisition will be treated as solely an investment only when conditions such as the acquirer not gaining a right to have a representation on the board of directors and not gaining a right to access commercially sensitive information of any enterprise are satisfied.

"Companies involved in purchase of shares/assets in routine course of business without actually intending to lose or gain control like angel investors and investment companies would benefit from these draft rules by way of substantially reduced compliance cost on account of merger filings," KK Sharma, former head of merger control at the CCI, told NDTV Profit.

"Small and medium-sized enterprises looking to expand through mergers or acquisitions, startups seeking to consolidate their market presence without facing extensive regulatory hurdles, and companies in sectors with relatively lower turnovers where the previous thresholds were more restrictive will benefit the most," said Winnie Shekhar, partner at IndusLaw.

Nonetheless, these enterprises should exercise caution lest they should be accused of having not made a filing when it was necessary, Sharma said.