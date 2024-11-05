Resignation Accepted, Offer Revoked: Delhi High Court's Ruling—Worry Not

The case pertains to a finance professional who was offered the position of general manager (finance) at Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corp. (BVFCL). He had joined the company on April 28, 2023. Thereafter, in January 2024, he applied for and was selected for a new role as Vice President (Finance) with another company.

He received an offer for the position and was asked to report to duty by July 5, 2024.

Upon receiving the offer on June 7, 2024, he submitted his resignation to BVFCL, requesting to be relieved within 15 days, as he was still on probation and not required to serve any notice.

However, instead of accepting the resignation, BVFCL issued a memorandum on June 15, 2024, confirming the petitioner's service retroactively from April 28, 2024. This action led to a series of communications back and forth, with the employee seeking to resolve the issue by offering to serve a one-month notice period or adjust the balance against leave entitlements.

In the meantime, he joined the new company on July 8, 2024, with the understanding that he would submit his relieving letter from BVFCL within 30 days. However, the new company issued a show-cause notice on July 12, 2024, accusing him of joining without proper clearance from his previous employer.

This led him to approach the Gauhati High Court, which issued a temporary order on July 18, 2024, staying any further action against him.

The case took a turn when BVFCL finally accepted his resignation on Oct. 3, 2024, after he had filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court. The primary issue was whether the failure to provide the relieving letter from BVFCL justified his revocation from joining the new company.