Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court Asks SBI To Disclose Unique Codes

The Supreme Court asked State Bank of India to disclose unique numbers of the electoral bonds, as required.

Hearing the matter on Friday, the apex court directed a notice to be issued to the bank over disclosure of alphanumeric numbers associated with the electoral bonds.

The next hearing on the matter will be held on Monday.

Meanwhile, the court accepted the Election Commission of India's request for return of sealed documents, which was submitted as part of the electoral-bond judgment.

This decision was made in consideration of the ECI's lack of retention of any copies of the furnished data. Consequently, the court has issued specific directions regarding the handling of this matter.

The court has mandated that the data files provided by the ECI are to undergo scanning and digitisation. This step aims to ensure that the information contained within the documents remains accessible and preserved in a digital format. Furthermore, this process is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on the following day.

Upon the completion of the scanning and digitisation process, the original documents are to be promptly returned to the ECI.