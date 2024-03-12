Electoral Bonds Case: AIBA President Seeks Presidential Reference

Even as the State Bank of India has submitted data pertaining to the electoral bonds over the years to the Election Commission of India, the chairman of the All India Bar Association has written to the President, seeking a reference in the matter so that the entire proceeding could be reheard and complete justice be ensured.

Dr. Adish C. Aggarwala, who is also the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, has penned the letter.

According to the letter, if the information that the top court has sought to be made public is made public, then "it will shatter the reputation the nation enjoys in the international arena."

The letter says the most dangerous part of the top court's judgement in the electoral bonds case is its direction to the Election Commission of India to correlate the donations and make public which political party received how much from which corporate entity.

"It has the potential to sound a death knell to both parliamentary democracy and corporate freedom in our nation," it said, adding that revealing the names of entities that have contributed to different political parties would render them vulnerable to victimisation.

"This will be reneging on the promise given to them while accepting their voluntary contributions," the letter said.

The entities, it said, had a legitimate expectation that the discretion guaranteed under the scheme would not be breached.