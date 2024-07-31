Edtech Firm Byju’s Seeks To Settle Debt With BCCI

Founded by school teacher Byju Raveendran, the firm was valued at $22 billion at its peak. Business surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, turning Raveendran into a billionaire. Quick overseas expansion coincided with the company’s expensive marketing blitz — it sponsored the India cricket team, while signing up Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and footballer Lionel Messi as brand ambassadors. But as coronavirus infections subsided and schools re-opened, the startup’s cash pile shrank and it ran into legal problems in the US as well as its domestic market.