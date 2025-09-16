ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood In Illegal Betting App Case
Former cricketer to appear for questioning at ED headquarters in Delhi on Sept. 23
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former cricketer Yuvraj Singh to appear before it for questioning at its headquarters in Delhi on September 23 in connection with illegal betting app case, ANI reported.
The ED has also summoned Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to appear before it for questioning on September 24 in connection with the illegal betting app 1xBet case.
Earlier in June, NDTV Profit had reported that the Enforcement Directorate had widened its investigation into illegal online betting platforms, focusing on endorsements by former cricketers and film personalities.
At that time former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, along with actor Sonu Sood and actress Urvashi Rautela, were questioned as part of an ongoing probe into promotional links with banned betting platforms including 1xBet, FairPlay, Parimatch and Lotus365, according to top ED officials.
"These betting platforms are using surrogate names like 1xbat and 1xbat sporting lines in advertising campaigns. The ads often include QR codes that redirect users to betting sites—blatantly violating Indian law,” a top official then told NDTV Profit.
Preliminary findings suggest these endorsements may breach multiple Indian laws, including the Information Technology (IT) Act, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and the Benami Transactions Act, as well as advisories issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
“Some celebrities have already been issued notices, while others are likely to be issued soon,” the official added.