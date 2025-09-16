ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood In Illegal Betting App Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former cricketer Yuvraj Singh to appear before it for questioning at its headquarters in Delhi on September 23 in connection with illegal betting app case, ANI reported.

The ED has also summoned Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to appear before it for questioning on September 24 in connection with the illegal betting app 1xBet case.

Earlier in June, NDTV Profit had reported that the Enforcement Directorate had widened its investigation into illegal online betting platforms, focusing on endorsements by former cricketers and film personalities.