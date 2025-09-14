ED Summons Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, Actor Urvashi Rautela In Illegal Betting App Case

Chakraborty has been asked to depose before the agency on Monday at its Delhi headquarters regarding the case tied to the app 1xBet, while Rautela is set to appear on Tuesday, sources added.

On Sept. 4, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was questioned for approximately eight hours by the ED in relation to the same case. In August, another former cricketer, Suresh Raina, was also interrogated by the federal probe agency regarding these allegations.