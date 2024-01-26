ED Searches Essel Group Companies In RFL Money Laundering Case

The ED alleged that the loan was 'defaulted' by the above-mentioned companies by way of executing a fraudulent settlement agreement in Jan., 2018 in connivance with the erstwhile management and officials of RFL and an entity named Oscar Investments Ltd.

The agency earlier this month had conducted searches in this case and covered the corporate offices of RFL, M3M India Holdings, RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Hillgrow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dion Global Solutions and Prius commercial in Delhi-NCR.