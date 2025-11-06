ED Attaches Rs 11.14 Crore Assets Of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan In Betting-Linked PMLA Case

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets valued at Rs 11.14 crore belonging to Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation, according to official sources cited by PTI.

The assets were attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and relate to a case involving an alleged multi-crore hawala racket.

The attached properties include various movable and immovable assets, with the ED alleging that the funds used to acquire these assets were derived from the proceeds of crime generated through illegal activities, specifically international hawala transactions. The cricketer's involvement, the ED claims, stems from their association with the primary entities under investigation.