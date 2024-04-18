ED Attaches Raj Kundra's Properties Worth Nearly Rs 100 Crore For Money Laundering

ADVERTISEMENT
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth approximately Rs 97.8 crore belonging to Raj Kundra under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The attached properties include a residential flat situated in Juhu, currently registered under the name of his wife and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, as well as a residential bungalow situated in Pune.
Additionally, equity shares held under the name of Kundra have been included in the list of seized assets.