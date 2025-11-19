ED Arrests Al Falah Group Chairman After Day-Long Raids In Red Fort Blast Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah group, after it conducted simultaneous searches in Delhi-NCR against the trustees and promoters of Faridabad-based Al Falah University, which has been at the centre of the probe into the Red Fort area car blast case, officials said.

Siddiqui has been taken into custody under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is being produced before a competent court for remand, they said.

The agency has also seized Rs 48 lakh in cash during the searches that began around 5:15 am, according to sources.