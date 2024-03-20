Draft Rules For Small M&As, Green Channel Aim To Ease Entrepreneurship

The De Minimis rules establish thresholds for business deals, stating that the value of assets in these deals should not exceed Rs 450 crore, and the turnover should remain under Rs 1,250 crore.

If deals fall within these limits, they are classified as 'de minimis', meaning they are considered too small to warrant scrutiny under the Competition Act. These newly set thresholds will be in effect for two years. Even if only a portion of a business is involved in a deal, its specific value will be taken into account when calculating these thresholds.

With these new thresholds, there will be faster movement of deals in the M&A ecosystem that do not cross the threshold, according to Varsha Jalan, partner at Khaitan Legal Associates.