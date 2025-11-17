Business NewsLaw & PolicyDPDP Timelines May Be Tightened Once Board Is Set Up, Says Vaishnaw
DPDP Timelines May Be Tightened Once Board Is Set Up, Says Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said the DPDP framework represents a major shift in how privacy is protected in the country.

17 Nov 2025, 11:03 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Source: WIkimedia commons)</p></div>
File image of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Source: WIkimedia commons)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the government may compress implementation timelines for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules once the Data Protection Board is established, signalling a potentially faster rollout of India’s new privacy regime.

Making his first comments since the rules were published, Vaishnaw said the DPDP framework represents a major shift in how privacy is protected in the country.

He emphasised that the rules are designed to ensure smooth and practical implementation, while the government simultaneously works on building a new legal architecture around data governance.

The minister said the focus now is on operationalising the board, after which the government will evaluate whether the compliance window can be shortened to accelerate effective enforcement.

