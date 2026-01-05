'Don't Want AI-Generated Forests': Supreme Court Pulls Up DDA Over Plea To Cut 473 Trees In Delhi Ridge

The Supreme Court called out the Delhi Development Authority over its negligence toward previous orders saying, "We don't want AI-generated forests." This was following a plea by the DDA seeking permission to cut 473 trees in the Delhi Ridge area.

The DDA seeks to cut down a large number of trees in the area for the completion of a road leading to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS).

A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the matter and expressed concerns regarding non-compliance of other environment related orders such as planting of more trees.

“You’re seeking permission to cut another 473 trees how many were cut earlier? We won’t permit anything unless we are satisfied about compliance. What about compliance concerning the earlier felling of 1.65 lakh trees across 18 pockets?", the CJI asked as per reports.

The report highlighted that SC demanded for proof of action on the ground and directed the authorities to place photos on record after the solicitor general informed that a compliance affidavit had been filed regarding the above matter.

The bench further asked how many actual saplings have been planted in the area. To which, the DDA's counsel replied that they had gotten an extended deadline till March 31 and that boundary work was underway.

SC emphasised that no permissions would be granted unless actual plantation is carried out in these pockets.

"We don’t want these 18 pockets to turn into AI generated forests", the SC remarked upon learning that existing saplings on the path will also have to be relocated to complete the construction.

The matter will be heard next on Jan. 19, 2026.