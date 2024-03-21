Justice Department To Sue Apple For Antitrust Violations As Soon As Thursday

Meanwhile, the company may face a full-blown investigation under the EU’s new rules for Big Tech — the Digital Markets Act — which went into force earlier this month. Rivals have dinged new App Store rules that came into force in Europe, complaining that changes are likely to result in higher prices for developers. Penalties for failing to comply with the EU’s new rules can be severe - as much as 10% of a company’s annual worldwide revenue or up to 20% for repeat offenders.