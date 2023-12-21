Do Not Disturb, Power To Intercept, Right Of Way: Key Highlights Of New Telecom Bill

The Telecommunications Bill 2023 bill, passed in the Lok Sabha, is set to give far-reaching powers to the central government to control the distribution and regulation of communications infrastructure.

The key change in the bill, tabled by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, includes spectrum allocation through an administrative process in certain cases instead of an auction.

Telecommunication has been defined as "any service for telecommunication". Such a definition seemingly encompasses over-the-top messaging and calling services. However, the Ministry of Communications has clarified that OTT would be kept out of the framework.