Digital Arrests: ED Files Charge Sheet, I4C Issues Advisory

The ED said some victims of this scam were 'manipulated' under the guise of a fake arrest (digital arrest) by the Customs and the CBI, ultimately making them transfer huge funds to various shell or dummy companies under fake 'fund regularisation process'.

It said 'digital' arrest scams involve fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials, intimidating victims into transferring their savings by fabricating scenarios that suggest illegal involvement of the victim, the federal agency said.