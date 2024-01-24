DHFL Bank Loan Scam: Supreme Court Cancels Bail Granted To Wadhawan Brothers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to former promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd., Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, in a multi-crore bank loan scam.

The top court said that the the trial court and the Delhi High Court committed serious errors of law in granting bail to the Wadhawan brothers and held that they could not have claimed statutory right of a default bail.

Subsequently, the court has ordered that the Wadhawan brothers be taken into custody and directed the trial court to hear the matter afresh.