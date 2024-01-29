Deloitte Faces Credibility Concerns Amid Global Accounting Lapses

In December 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Mmobuosi Odogwu Banye and three affiliated U.S.-based entities, including Tingo Group, with alleged scheme to inflate financial performance metrics and defraud investors.

The SEC sought emergency relief to prevent the dissemination of false information and protect assets. The complaint alleges that since 2019, Mmobuosi fabricated financial statements, making false representations about business operations and financial success.

Apart from this, in 2018, Deloitte & Touche LLP agreed to pay $149.5 million to settle allegations under the False Claims Act.

The Justice Department claimed that, as the independent auditor for Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp., Deloitte's audits knowingly deviated from standards, failing to detect TBW's fraudulent conduct involving fictitious or double-pledged mortgage loans.

TBW's financial statements, audited by Deloitte for fiscal years 2002-2008, did not accurately reflect its severe financial distress.