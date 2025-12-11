Business NewsLaw & PolicyDelhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid Gets Interim Bail To Attend Sister's Wedding
Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid Gets Interim Bail To Attend Sister's Wedding

Umar Khalid, who is charged for larger conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots case, has been granted an interim bail from Dec. 16-29.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Umar Khalid has been granted bail for the period between Dec. 16 and Dec. 29, according to the order issued by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai. (File image: IANS)</p></div>
Umar Khalid has been granted bail for the period between Dec. 16 and Dec. 29, according to the order issued by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai. (File image: IANS)
Activist Umar Khalid, held behind bars over the past five years in the Delhi riots case, has been granted interim bail to attend his sister's wedding.

Khalid has been issued bail for the period between Dec. 16 and Dec. 29, according to the order issued by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.

During this period, Khalid has been restrained from using social media or contacting any witnesses related to the 2020 Delhi riots case. He has been permitted to only meet his family members, relatives and friends, the judge said, as reported by Live Law.

Furthermore, Khalid has been reportedly directed to remain at his home, or only visit places where the marriage ceremonies will take place. By the evening of Dec. 29, he will be required to surrender.

Khalid, a former student union leader at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is languishing behind the bars since Sept. 13, 2020. He has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The riots, that erupted during the widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), had left 53 persons dead and over 700 injured.

Khalid, who has denied all the charges levelled against him, has applied for bail multiple times over the past five years.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the UAPA case.

The accused had approached the top court to challenge the Sept. 2 order of Delhi High Court, which denied them bail in the "larger conspiracy" case linked to the riots.

