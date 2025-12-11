Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid Gets Interim Bail To Attend Sister's Wedding

Activist Umar Khalid, held behind bars over the past five years in the Delhi riots case, has been granted interim bail to attend his sister's wedding.

Khalid has been issued bail for the period between Dec. 16 and Dec. 29, according to the order issued by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.

During this period, Khalid has been restrained from using social media or contacting any witnesses related to the 2020 Delhi riots case. He has been permitted to only meet his family members, relatives and friends, the judge said, as reported by Live Law.

Furthermore, Khalid has been reportedly directed to remain at his home, or only visit places where the marriage ceremonies will take place. By the evening of Dec. 29, he will be required to surrender.