Delhi Police Busts Fake Eno, Sensodyne, Gold Flake Cigarette Racket; Arrests Six
The raids led to the recovery of over 1 lakh counterfeit Eno stickers, 3,800 fake Sensodyne tubes and 2,550 packets of counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes.
Six people have been arrested as the Delhi Police Crime Branch uncovered on Friday a large racket involved in manufacturing and distributing counterfeit consumer goods in the capital, NDTV reported.
Acting on specific intelligence, the police conducted multiple raids and seized fake products worth nearly Rs 30 lakh. The police found fake products like Eno sachets, Sensodyne toothpaste and Gold Flake cigarettes.
The first round of raids took place in Vijay Vihar, Rohini and Kashmere Gate. Subsequently, further action was taken on Aug. 10 in Majri-Karala village and on Aug. 11 in Bawana, where two full-fledged factories producing fake Eno and Sensodyne were busted.
From these sites, police recovered packaging machines, raw materials, and a large quantity of finished counterfeit stock.
Fake Products
According to the report, the six accused arrested during the raid have been identified as individuals with prior involvement in similar illegal activities. Onam Jain alias Om, a resident of Ghaziabad, one of the accused arrested by the police had been supplying fake Eno and Sensodyne since 2022.
While Surender Bansal of Delhi was running a counterfeit Eno unit since April 2025, Shiva alias Shiv Kumar from Bawana was producing fake Sensodyne since November 2024.
Deepak alias Deepu from Rohini supplied fake Eno and Gold Flake cigarettes.
Manish Jain of Kailash Nagar was involved in purchasing fake Gold Flake cigarettes and the sixth accused, Manoj Kumar Gupta, of Jaipur was also buyer of the counterfeit goods.
The raids led to the recovery of more than 1 lakh counterfeit Eno stickers, 360 empty containers and over 1,400 filled sachets. In addition, police seized 3,800 fake Sensodyne tubes, hundreds of packaging boxes, bottle caps, adhesive tape rolls, and as many as 2,550 packets of counterfeit Gold Flake cigarettes. Heavy-duty machines used in the manufacturing process were also confiscated.
DCP Harsh Indora of the Crime Branch told NDTV that the crackdown effectively stopped a major supply line of counterfeit goods in the Delhi market. He emphasised that such products pose a significant health hazard to consumers and cause major financial losses to genuine companies.