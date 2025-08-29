Delhi Police Busts Fake Eno, Sensodyne, Gold Flake Cigarette Racket; Arrests Six

Six people have been arrested as the Delhi Police Crime Branch uncovered on Friday a large racket involved in manufacturing and distributing counterfeit consumer goods in the capital, NDTV reported.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police conducted multiple raids and seized fake products worth nearly Rs 30 lakh. The police found fake products like Eno sachets, Sensodyne toothpaste and Gold Flake cigarettes.

The first round of raids took place in Vijay Vihar, Rohini and Kashmere Gate. Subsequently, further action was taken on Aug. 10 in Majri-Karala village and on Aug. 11 in Bawana, where two full-fledged factories producing fake Eno and Sensodyne were busted.

From these sites, police recovered packaging machines, raw materials, and a large quantity of finished counterfeit stock.