Delhi Liquor Scam: Supreme Court Grants Conditional Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha

The Supreme Court granted conditional bail to BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday in the case pertaining to alleged money laundering and corruption in the Delhi excise policy scam. A bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Vishwanathan granted bail to Kavitha in the case.

The Supreme Court noted that the BRS leader has been in jail for five months, with 493 witnesses and 50,000 documents involved in the case. The investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation has already been completed, it said. The law also mandates special consideration for women during bail hearings.

The apex court set aside Delhi High Court's July 1 order denying her bail.

The Supreme Court granted bail under specific conditions, including a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh for each case. Kavitha will be required to surrender her passport to the trial judge and must not tamper with evidence or attempt to influence witnesses.

BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by the ED from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. Subsequently, the CBI took her into custody on April 11 from Tihar Jail.