Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest: A Look At The Arguments

Singhvi argued that maintaining a level playing field is essential for ensuring free and fair elections and upholding the principles of democracy. He raised concerns about the timing of Kejriwal's arrest, suggesting that it could be an attempt to disrupt a political party's activities before elections commence.

Singhvi also questioned the urgency behind Kejriwal's arrest, highlighting that the alleged scam took place in early 2022, but the arrest occurred much later. He emphasised the lack of substantial evidence supporting the arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Singhvi also highlighted that Kejriwal poses no flight risk and has cooperated with authorities during the year-long investigation.

He also outlined a pattern where individuals initially made statements that did not implicate Kejriwal but later began implicating him. He cited instances where individuals who made statements against Kejriwal later joined the ruling party's alliance, suggesting potential political motivations behind the allegations.