Delhi High Court Rejects Plea Against Deepika Padukone's '82e' In Copyright Infringement

After issuing a notice to cease using "Lotus Splash," the plaintiff filed a suit seeking a permanent injunction against its use by "82e".

Discussions were held in March 2021 for defendant 2 to be an agent of the plaintiff, which did not materialise, said Senior Aadvocate Akhil Sibal, representing the plaintiff. The defendants were allegedly aware of the pre-existing registered "Lotus" formative marks.

Sibal emphasised that the "82e" initially made a misstatement by claiming they had not filed any trademark application for marks like "Patchouli Glow," "Turmeric Shield," "Licorice Beam".

However, when this misstatement was brought to the court's attention, the defendants termed it a "lawyer's error." They asserted that they had not sought registration for the mark "Lotus Splash" and were using "lotus" in "Lotus Splash" in a descriptive manner.

Sibal's argument implied that the defendants presenting the use of "Lotus Splash" as descriptive did not align with the actual trademark applications they had filed.