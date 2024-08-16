Delhi High Court Reinstates Ad Hoc Committee For Wrestling Federation of India

"The reasons cited in the communication dated 18.03.2024 for dissolution of the ad-hoc committee viz. lifting on the ban on the WFI by the UWW and the successful completion of the selection trials as per the directives of this court, had no bearing or connection with the governance issues highlighted in the suspension order dated 24.12.2023, which impelled constitution of the ad-hoc committee in the first place," the court said.