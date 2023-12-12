Delhi High Court Grants Customs-Duty Exemptions To Certain Amazon Devices

The Delhi High Court has ruled that certain Amazon Wholesale India Pvt.'s devices, including the Echo Show 5, Echo Dot 4th Generation and Echo 4th Generation with Clock, are eligible for exemptions from customs duty.

The dispute arose because the Customs Authority for Advance Rulings had classified these devices under customs tariff headings 8,518 and 8,528. CTH 8518 deals with microphones, loudspeakers, headphones and earphones, while CTH 8528 is for monitors and projectors.

However, Amazon Wholesale argued that the devices should be classified under CTH 8517 as they belong to the category of 'Echo Family Devices', which are communication devices with built-in speakers. CTH 8517 deals with apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images, or other data.

The Authority for Advance Ruling had classified the devices as smart speakers and 'monitors or displays.' Amazon Wholesale contended that the primary function of these devices is the transmission, reception and conversion of data and that they should be recognised as 'convergence devices' and classified under CTH 8517.