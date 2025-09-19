Delhi HC Restrains Websites, Companies From 'Making Profits' Off Karan Johar

The Delhi High Court has protected the personality and publicity rights of filmmaker and producer Karan Johar by restraining several websites and platforms from illegally using his name, image and persona for commercial gains.

"On a prima facie assessment, it is evident that the infringing websites and platforms have unauthorisedly exploited and misappropriated the plaintiff’s (Karan Johar) voice, name and image for commercial gain, resulting in infringement of the plaintiff’s personality rights; and thus, liable to be injuncted," the court said.

On a prima facie assessment, the court said the videos, memes and social media posts available on the platforms of defendant Nos. 7 (Pinterest, Inc.), 14 (Google LLC) and 15 (Meta Platforms) contain abusive and profane words as well as innuendoes, which appear to be offensive.

"The said content tarnishes the reputation and goodwill of the plaintiff affecting his brand value. The plaintiff is prima facie entitled to seek injunction to protect his personality rights against such negative use," it said.

"This court is of the prima facie opinion that if an injunction is not granted in favour of the plaintiff, irreparable loss and harm would be caused to the plaintiff’s reputation," the court said in its order passed on September 17 and made available on Friday.