Delhi HC Restrains Websites, Companies From 'Making Profits' Off Karan Johar
The court issued summonses to several online platforms and websites on Johar's lawsuit and asked social media intermediaries to provide Basic Subscriber Information along with IT log details.
The Delhi High Court has protected the personality and publicity rights of filmmaker and producer Karan Johar by restraining several websites and platforms from illegally using his name, image and persona for commercial gains.
"On a prima facie assessment, it is evident that the infringing websites and platforms have unauthorisedly exploited and misappropriated the plaintiff’s (Karan Johar) voice, name and image for commercial gain, resulting in infringement of the plaintiff’s personality rights; and thus, liable to be injuncted," the court said.
On a prima facie assessment, the court said the videos, memes and social media posts available on the platforms of defendant Nos. 7 (Pinterest, Inc.), 14 (Google LLC) and 15 (Meta Platforms) contain abusive and profane words as well as innuendoes, which appear to be offensive.
"The said content tarnishes the reputation and goodwill of the plaintiff affecting his brand value. The plaintiff is prima facie entitled to seek injunction to protect his personality rights against such negative use," it said.
"This court is of the prima facie opinion that if an injunction is not granted in favour of the plaintiff, irreparable loss and harm would be caused to the plaintiff’s reputation," the court said in its order passed on September 17 and made available on Friday.
List Of Companies And Websites Restricted
The court restrained defendants Perfect Privacy LLC and Giphy, Tenor, Pinterest, Godaddy India Web Services Pvt to suspend and lock the impugned domain name for the website.
It also restrained certain websites like Teepublic, Redbubble, Amama Jewels Pvt, Etsy, Amazon India from unauthorisedly selling merchandise, including mugs and T-shirts, bearing his name and image.
He filed the suit claiming that various entities have been using his name, image, persona and likeness without his consent for monetary gains.
The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.