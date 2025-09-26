Delhi HC Grills Sameer Wankhede Over Maintainability Of Plea Against 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

The Delhi High Court on Friday grilled former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede over the maintainability of his defamation suit against actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan who own Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix for allegedly maligning his reputation in their series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked Wankhede's lawyer as to how the plea was maintainable in Delhi.

"Your plaint is not maintainable here in Delhi. I am rejecting your plaint. Had your case been that you have been defamed at various places including at Delhi and the maximum damage has occurred in Delhi, we would have still considered the matter here in Delhi," the court said.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Wankhede, said the web series is aired across cities, including Delhi, and the officer has been defamed.

"So far as the web series is meant for Delhi, it is seen by viewers in Delhi and I am defamed here," he said. Sethi then assured to amend the plaint.