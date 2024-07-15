"The sales and circulation of a book centred on the life of Rana Kapoor, co-founder of Yes Bank Ltd., have been halted following an order by a district court in Delhi. The book titled 'Yes Man: The Untold Story of Rana Kapoor', penned by journalist Pavan C Lal in 2020, has been facing legal heat for its allegedly defamatory content.Kapoor himself filed a lawsuit to stop the book's distribution. He alleged that the book contained defamatory references and violated his fundamental rights, potentially affecting the ongoing legal proceedings against him. He submitted that the book's contents could irreparably damage his reputation if allowed to continue circulating.'The right to reputation supersedes the right to publication,' argued Kapoor's legal representative.However, Harper Collins Publishers India Pvt., the concerned media house, submitted before the court that the alleged defamatory content in the book did not constitute defamation under Indian law. It was argued that Kapoor, as a public figure, had been extensively covered in various media outlets regarding ongoing legal issues, challenging the claim that the book caused any harm to his reputation..The book talks of an image of Kapoor in a medical mask, escorted by police between jails and confronted by journalists. The publishing house cited moneycontrol.com as the basis for the image. The court noted that terms like 'arrogant' and 'erstwhile tycoon', used in the context of the image, are judgmental and derogatory without evidence of Kapoor's actions or response.Furthermore, the court found statements in the book alleging Kapoor used influence to secure a job at Bank of America to be defamatory. Similarly, assertions in the book about Kapoor hiring a PR team and his approach to banking regulations were also seen as defamatory by the court, among other things.The court found in favour of Rana Kapoor against the publishing house and the author, stating they had harmed his reputation with untrue claims. It noted that while the defendants might face financial losses, Kapoor's reputation, once damaged, is hard to restore..Yes Bank Shares Gain On Outlook Upgrade From Moody's"