Delhi Court Greenlights Charges Against Jagdish Tytler In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A Delhi court gave the green signal to the Central Bureau of Investigation frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. On Sept. 13, Tytler will appear before court to plead guilty or not guilty.

Tytler is now set to face trial for his alleged role in the killing of three people at Pul Bangash during the violent riots that erupted following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Special CBI Judge Rakesh Siyal reserved the order for Aug. 30, after reviewing clarifications from the involved parties.

CBI filed a charge sheet in May 2023, accusing Tytler, a former Union Minister, of "inciting, instigating, and provoking the mob" near the Pul Bangash gurdwara on Nov. 1, 1984.

According to the charge sheet, Tytler, who allegedly arrived in a white ambassador car, was accused of inciting the mob with inflammatory statements, including "Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother!" The resulting violence led to the deaths of three individuals.

In August last year, a sessions court granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and an equivalent surety. The CBI has charged Tytler under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), among other provisions, in relation to the case.