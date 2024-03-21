Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested In Liquor Policy Case
Top party leaders said the AAP supremo will continue as the chief minister and run the city government from prison if needed.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case on Thursday. The agency was probing the money laundering angle in the case.
AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed the arrest after the Delhi High Court denied Kejriwal protection.
Earlier, Kejriwal skipped the central probe agency's summons for a ninth time. He and his party have rejected the agency's allegations, calling it a conspiracy against the AAP chief.
Soon after the high court order, an ED team reached his residence and carried out searches. Subsequently, he was arrested, PTI reported.
Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said the AAP supremo will continue as the chief minister and run the city government from prison if needed.
She said the party's legal team is heading to the residence of the Registrar of the Supreme Court to ask for an urgent hearing.
Senior party leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain and Sanjay Singh have been in custody in the case.
As the ED officials carried out their questioning inside the residence, Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel as well as CRPF teams were deployed outside, NDTV reported. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the area outside the residence and several AAP workers, who had gathered to protest Kejriwal's arrest, were detained.