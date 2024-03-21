Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case on Thursday. The agency was probing the money laundering angle in the case.

AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed the arrest after the Delhi High Court denied Kejriwal protection.

Earlier, Kejriwal skipped the central probe agency's summons for a ninth time. He and his party have rejected the agency's allegations, calling it a conspiracy against the AAP chief.

Soon after the high court order, an ED team reached his residence and carried out searches. Subsequently, he was arrested, PTI reported.