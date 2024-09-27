'All In The Air': Supreme Court Pulls Up Delhi Air Quality Panel As Winter Nears
The apex court asked the panel to "be more active" and take stricter measures to curb stubble burning, which is one of the primary causes of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday pulled up the Centre For Air Quality Management—a body formed to tackle air pollution in Delhi and NCR states—over the lack of steps taken to address the issue.
In a series of tough observations, the bench headed by Justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih said the panel needs to "be more active" and take stricter measures to curb stubble burning, which is one of the primary causes of air pollution in the national capital region.
The top court said that the panel has not exercised its right under the CAQM Act to take action against those flouting the air pollution norms.
"There has been total non-compliance of the Act. Have committees been constituted? Please show us a single step taken, which directions have you used under the Act? Just see the affidavit. Show us a single direction issued under S 12 and others," NDTV quoted Justice Oka as saying.
"It is all in the air, nothing they have showed as to what they have said to the NCR States," he said.
The Supreme Court's stern remarks comes ahead of the upcoming winter season, in which Delhi and adjoining parts are usually covered under a thick layer of smog on most days.
Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, who was assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the case, said financial aid has been issued in recent years to help farmers with equipment that can stop stubble burning. "In 2017, we thought it would help stop, but it has not and that is why the CAQM has come today and now some officer has to be held responsible," NDTV quoted her as saying.
CAQM Chairman Rajesh Verma, while appearing before the court virtually, said the panel is holding meetings with the pollution boards of Haryana and Punjab to address the issue.
The bench, towards the end of the hearing, noted that the CAQM has taken certain steps, but it needs to adopt more efforts that actually translate into the reduction of air pollution. The court asked the panel to submit a compliance report, and posted the matter for hearing on Oct. 3.