'All In The Air': Supreme Court Pulls Up Delhi Air Quality Panel As Winter Nears

The Supreme Court of India on Friday pulled up the Centre For Air Quality Management—a body formed to tackle air pollution in Delhi and NCR states—over the lack of steps taken to address the issue.

In a series of tough observations, the bench headed by Justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih said the panel needs to "be more active" and take stricter measures to curb stubble burning, which is one of the primary causes of air pollution in the national capital region.

The top court said that the panel has not exercised its right under the CAQM Act to take action against those flouting the air pollution norms.

"There has been total non-compliance of the Act. Have committees been constituted? Please show us a single step taken, which directions have you used under the Act? Just see the affidavit. Show us a single direction issued under S 12 and others," NDTV quoted Justice Oka as saying.

"It is all in the air, nothing they have showed as to what they have said to the NCR States," he said.