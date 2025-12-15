Crypto Scam: Investors Duped Of Rs 2,300 Crore In Punjab, Himachal — All You Need To Know

The Enforcement Directorate carried out search operations at eight locations across Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Dec. 13 as part of an investigation into an alleged cryptocurrency-linked Ponzi and multi-level marketing scam that is believed to have duped investors of nearly Rs 2,300 crore.

The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after multiple FIRs were filed in the two states against the prime accused, Subhash Sharma. He is said to have left the country in 2023, along with several associates.